Monroe Cannon Is Mom Mariah Carey's Mini Me in Her Modeling Debut

Well if this isn't the sweetest commercial for OshKosh B'Gosh that we've ever seen!

Mariah Carey's 10-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon just made her fashion world debut! But wait, it gets sweeter: She's portraying the 10-year-old version of her famous mama. It's like stepping into a time machine. From the facial features (the smile!!) to the long hair, Monroe is Carey's mini me through and through.

As one of the three celebrity kids featured in OshKosh B'gosh's new inspirational fashion campaign Today Is Someday, Monroe acts and does the voiceover in a 30-second clip dedicated to her mom's outstanding career in music and the heavy influence she's had on the younger community.

In the mini episode shared to Instagram, Monroe is dressed in OshKosh denim overalls while playing the role of little Carey, who's writing songs and has big dreams of becoming the artist of the millennium.

Voiced by Monroe, whose famous father is Nick Cannon, Carey's childhood dreams flow throughout the campaign pegged to inspire the next generation of icons. "Someday, it's going to be different. The melodies that live in my head, someday they'll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year. Artist of the decade. Artist of the millennium. But the meaning is inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for day dreaming?"

Alongside the video, OshKosh wrote, "Before they were icons, they were kids daring to imagine who they would become someday. To the next generation of icons: dream boldly and turn someday into today."