Here's How Mila Kunis Is Teaching Her Children to Remain Humble

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher keep their kids out of the spotlight most of the time, and it seems to be a part of their plan to make sure they grow up to be kind people. During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote her new movie Four Good Days, Kunis talked about her kids, 6-year-old Wyatt and 4-year-old Dimitri, and the values she's trying to instill in them as children.

When Colbert asked Kunis about her parenting philosophy, she said, "My kids aren't going to be assholes."

Then, he took it a step farther, asking her how exactly she plans to accomplish that. "I like to remind them that mommy and daddy have money but they're broke all the time," she said. "That is not their bedroom, it is my bedroom so they better take good care of it."

That's true. Their parents might be celebrities, but sadly, Wyatt and Dimitri have not also starred on That '70s Show.

She also admitted this is easy to do because her kids don't have a lot of "things" to begin with.

"I don't really care about monetary things, so I am raising my kids to appreciate what they [have]," she added.

Kunis said that Wyatt and Dimitri wear hand-me-downs from her friends' kids and they do activities together like gardening that keeps them grounded, but she also acknowledged the privilege they have just by being born.

"Regardless, they were born at the right time to the right people and I love them, but they are not gonna be entitled assholes," she explained.

The fact that this is Kunis' parenting style does confirm that she loves them—wanting her kids to grow up to be good people is a sign of that, even if they might have a few complaints in the future when they figure out exactly who their parents are!