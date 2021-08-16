Michelle Branch Announced She's Pregnant Again After a Miscarriage

Michelle Branch is expecting! On August 15th, the "Everywhere" singer announced the joyful news on her Instagram with a photo of freshly baked scones as a nod to her own bun in the oven. While eager to share that she and her family will be welcoming a new addition in early 2022, she also told fans she's been nervous about this pregnancy after her miscarriage late last year.

"You know you're pregnant when…" the "All You Wanted" singer began, next to a carousel of photos of her baking homemade scones topped with jam and clotted cream that morning.

"Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!"

This will be Branch and her husband Patrick Carney's—you may know him as the drummer of the Black Keys—second child together. They're also parents to their almost 3-year-old son Rhys James Carney. Peep him in photo number three sneaking a peak at the scones in the oven! Branch also shares her 16-year-old daughter, Owen Isabell Landau, with ex-husband and guitarist Teddy Landau.