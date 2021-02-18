Meghan Trainor’s Son Is Barely a Week Old and Already Her Mini-Me

So, remember earlier this week when pop singer and new mom Meghan Trainor shared photos of her newborn son and we said we couldn't get enough? Yeah, well, she's posted another and we stand firm in our statement. They're actual freaking twins! The "All About That Bass" singer posted a super sweet selfie with baby Riley to Instagram on Wednesday, February 17th, writing, "New phone background [kissy face emoji]." TWINS.

Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their son on Monday, February 8th, a few days earlier than his expected due date. Little Riley is barely a week old and they're already making the same facial expressions. From the shapes of their eyes to their pursed lips, it's crazy how much they resemble each other. Sorry, Daryl! But, Riley is definitely your wife's mini-me.