Meghan Trainor Just Shared the First Photos of Her Adorable Baby Boy

The singer said she's already so in love with the little guy!

Meghan Trainor's Valentine's Day present came early this year. On Monday, February 8th, the "All About That Bass" singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara, AKA Juni Cortez from Spy Kids (just in case anyone forgot), met their newborn son, Riley. It's been a week since the couple welcomed their first child, and mama is ready to show off her adorable son! In a carousel of images on Instagram, Trainor shared the intimate moments that followed giving birth to Riley.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day [pink heart emoji] We got to meet him Monday, Feb. 8th! We are SO IN LOVE," the singer wrote on Instagram on Sunday, February 14th. She also gave credit to her husband for giving her "the best Valentine's gift ever!"

"Welcome to the world Riley!" she concluded the caption. And I mean, we just can't. He's TOO precious for words.

Trainor first announced she was pregnant in an October 2020 Instagram post. Later that month, she revealed in an in-person guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she and Sabara were expecting a baby boy. While her pregnancy was smooth sailing for the most part, the couple did hit a "tiny bump in the road" when Trainor was diagnosed with gestational diabetes. Luckily, mom and son stayed healthy and are doing just fine.

Riley has even taken his first selfie, and seems to be cozying up to their family dog Biggie nicely. Congrats mom and dad!

