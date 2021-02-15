Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gave a Sweet Nod to Princess Diana in Their Baby News

In sappy Valentine's Day news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all other couples beat: they're expecting. Yes, 2-year-old Archie is going to be a big brother! The baby announcement made quite a splash in worldwide media, although not everyone was particularly caught by surprise by the baby bump photo. However, it was the way, or shall we say day, that acted as a double-edged sword for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Made public on February 14th, the announcement was not only a celebration of love in its purest form, but a sweet nod to Princess Diana, who shared she was pregnant with Prince Harry exactly 37 years ago to the day, according to the British paper The Sun.

The official word came from a black-and-white photo—taken by Misan Harriman, a close friend of the Duke and Duchess—showing the couple candidly at ease in what looks to be the backyard of their California home. Prince Harry cradled Meghan's head while her right hand laid relaxed on her growing baby bump.

In 1984, Princess Di's royal baby announcement went without the traditional baby bump photo spree, but that didn't stop her from making front page headlines, of course.