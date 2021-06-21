Meghan Markle Opened Up About Archie's "Voracious Appetite" for Books

Little Archie and his baby sister, Lilibet Diana, have no clue (yet) just how special and thoughtful their mama is. In honor of her family, Meghan Markle wrote her very first children's book titled The Bench, which was inspired by a Father's Day poem she penned for Prince Harry and includes illustrations of the Mountbatten-Windsor children, "forget-me-nots," their family bench, and Meghan and Princess Diana's favorite flowers.

"Archie loves the book," Markle shared on NPR Weekend Edition, which aired this Father's Day. "Now the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say, 'Mommy wrote this for you,' feels amazing," she continued, adding that her 2-year-old son has a "voracious appetite for books."

"Constantly, when we read him a book, he goes, 'Again, again.'"

The Duchess of Sussex explained Archie's zest for reading inspired and pushed her to make sure the book was as perfect as can be. "Kids, they just pick up on everything and that was one of the pieces that I think was important for me," she said. "I knew our son would notice all those elements. And he loves it."

While the story was influenced by Markle's original poem, it was just as equally inspired by the bench she gifted Prince Harry with on a previous Father's Day. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?" Meghan noted in the interview. "And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son."

This meaning transpired into the very essence of her book to Archie. "In this story I'm observing this love between my husband and our son and imagining what it will be as they have more shared moments as our son gets older," she further explained. "So from scraping a knee to having a heart broken, whatever it is, that they always rest at this bench and have this moment to bond."