Megan Fox Opened Up About Letting Her Son Wear Dresses and Protecting Him From Bullies

In a July 7th feature interview for InStyle, Megan Fox opened up about her renaissance in the current post-#MeToo world and her highly publicized relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and she got emotional about how she feels incredibly protective of her kids. Specifically, she teared up talking about protecting her 8-year-old son Noah from bullies who taunt him for wearing dresses.

Fox, who shares her three children with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, has previously opened up about Noah's passion for fashion and how he often chooses to wear dresses over stereotypical "boy clothes." And sadly, he's already been subjected to "mean, awful people and cruel people," online, Fox told InStyle.

"I don't want him to ever have to read that shit because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, 'Boys don't wear dresses,'" she said.

In 2019, Fox told The Talk, "Sometimes, [Noah will] dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes. And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there—here in California—he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink.'"

She said that she taught him to be confident "no matter what anyone else says," and her teachings were already paying off at just 6 years old. "He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, 'How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?'" Fox continued. "And he was like, 'Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don't care, I love dresses too much.'"

And Fox is taking her own advice now that she's in a new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. She told InStyle that "there's so much judgment" from outsiders, and since entering into this new relationship, she's constantly being asked, "Where are your kids?"

"Do you ask their dad when he's out?" she wondered, per her InStyle interview. "No, because you don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me. This whole year I've been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people."