Megan Fox's Kids Crashing Her Interview Is a Total Mom Mood

Megan Fox is just like every other mom and dad out there who's been trying to conduct work over Zoom and parent their children at the same time. During a virtual visit with Today on June 28th, Fox was trying to promote her new movie Till Death, but her kids truly stole the show.

Everything started fine, with Fox calling in from a house she and her family are staying at, but pretty soon a tiny human ran through the background. Fox, who has three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, couldn't keep it together as another one of her sons showed up in the frame. She jokingly told one son that he had to crawl to stay out of the shot (which he wouldn't have anyway), and he immediately dove to the floor.

Listen, her kids just wanted to be part of the action. Plus, the interview took place at 7 a.m., and Fox said her boys had fallen asleep on the couch the night before watching a movie and just woke up. We all know how vibrant kids can be first thing in the morning!

Fox also joked that her boys—Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4—don't listen to her at all, but she said she takes it all in stride and values every moment she has with them. "I'm sure a lot of moms feel this way, where you [wish] you could every once in a while put them all back into that 2-, 3-year-old period because it's hard to watch them grow up so quickly. I actually really struggle with that a lot. I cry about it all the time. My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it's hard to look at. It's painful to love something so much."

Fox may think her boys don't listen to her, but her stance on raising them to be gender neutral seems to stick with them. She shared with The Talk, according to Oprah, in 2019 about how she encourages her oldest son, Noah, to wear what he wants. "I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there—here in California—he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink. ... So we're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says."