Maren Morris Slammed "Troublesome" Pressure Placed on New Moms to Lose Weight
“I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” Morris wrote on Instagram of her pre-baby body.
If Maren Morris has something to say, she's going to say loud and clear, and that's why her fans love her. The country singer has continued to voice her opinion when it comes to racial justice and equal opportunities (such as radio airtime) for women, especially women of color in country music. Morris, who has gone on to break records and headline sold-out tours, added a new job title to her résumé last year: mom. The "Bones" singer and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child Hayes on March 23rd of last year.
Now, a week after celebrating their son's first birthday, the mom is opening up about "snap back" culture and the pressure on moms to get back to their pre-pregnancy figure. Over the weekend, Morris posted a photo set on Instagram—one photo embracing her new body while lounging in a nude two-piece suit in bed and another showing her sweating, working out at home.
On Saturday, April 3rd, she wrote: "am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again. no one took it, i didn't lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a fucking badass. and yeah, I'm proud."
Preach, Maren! Her body-positive post earned lots of clapping and heart emojis from fellow celebrity moms and fans.
Friend and country music singer Raelynn commented a string of rejoicing, praise hand emojis while new mom Mandy Moore wrote, "Snap back culture is insane. Thanks for this."
Another fan rallied behind Morris commenting "4 kids here," adding, "I've never been more proud of my body! It has created and nurtured four human beings!"
Morris hit the nail on the head. It's time society takes a step back and reevaluates the message they're sending out into the universe by tearing down women's bodies, especially after doing something utterly remarkable like bringing new life into the world.