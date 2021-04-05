Maren Morris Slammed "Troublesome" Pressure Placed on New Moms to Lose Weight

If Maren Morris has something to say, she's going to say loud and clear, and that's why her fans love her. The country singer has continued to voice her opinion when it comes to racial justice and equal opportunities (such as radio airtime) for women, especially women of color in country music. Morris, who has gone on to break records and headline sold-out tours, added a new job title to her résumé last year: mom. The "Bones" singer and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child Hayes on March 23rd of last year.