Mom-to-Be Mandy Moore Is Just *So* Ready to Meet Her Baby Boy

Mandy Moore is entering into the final days of her first pregnancy and she is more than excited to meet her "little man." Moore posted to her Instagram Story on February 10th, showing baby's status and letting fans know that he'll be arriving "any day."

"I know he looks high but trust me—his head is very low," Moore captioned a mirror selfie. "We are ready to meet you little man."

In a separate video posted to her Story, Moore wrote "No rush but we're ready..." while laughing, "We're ready any time!" Both herself and husband Taylor Goldsmith, whom she married in 2018, have been prepping for baby's arrival for months, sharing nursery updates along the way.

Earlier this month, Moore announced that her birth plans had to change after one of her weekly trips to the hematologist revealed her platelet count had dropped "exponentially."

"My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it's sadly altered my birth plan," Moore captioned a photo in her Instagram Story, per Entertainment Tonight. "Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??"

A platelet drop during pregnancy is normal, however, if the platelet count becomes too low, a pregnant person is at risk of gestational thrombocytopenia, a condition that causes issues with necessary blood clotting, which affects between 7% to 12% of pregnancies at delivery, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

It's unclear what Moore's intended birth plan is as of right now, but the important thing is that both she and baby are seemingly healthy and getting the best care possible.