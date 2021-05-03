Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore Set Their Babies Up on the *Cutest* Playdate

If they play their cards right, Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff could possibly be future in-laws! Over the weekend, the actresses set up their newborns on a playdate, and based on the adorable photos, we think it was a huge success! The two babies are less than a month apart—Moore welcomed Gus on February 20th and Duff gave birth to Mae James on March 24th.

"When August met Mae: a love story for the ages," new mom Moore posted to her Instagram Story, in which she tagged husband Taylor Goldsmith and Mae's parents, Duff and Matthew Koma.

Gus and Mae were photographed side-by-side on a peachy-blush blanket. Moore's son was looking as cute as always in a green pinstripe onesie and couldn't have been less bothered, staring anywhere but the camera. Though crying, little Mae was adorable in her white, orange, and blue printed dress. Duff shared the same photo to her Story, too.

Mandy Moore Instagram Story. Credit: @mandymooremm, Instagram

August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith is Moore and Goldsmith's first child together. The parents, especially Moore, have been very open about her fertility and pregnancy struggles. Gus-Gus is now 2 months old and mama is back to working out, preparing for…wait for it…climbing another mountain!

Miss Mae James is only 5 weeks old (!!) but her two older siblings, Luca Cruz, age 9, and Banks Violet, age 2, are so happy she's finally here. As is mom! Mae is Duff and Koma's second child together; Duff had Luca with former husband Mike Comrie.