Mandy Moore Introduced Her IRL Son to Her ‘This Is Us’ Son, and It’s So Sweet

Now, this is a prime example of a modern family. Mandy Moore brought her now-3-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison to the This Is Us set where baby Gus got to meet Sterling K. Brown who plays Moore's son Randall Pearson on the NBC drama. And the photos are just as heartwarming (er, heart-melting) as you'd expect them to be.

"My two sons," Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, captioned the two photos she shared to Instagram on June 3rd. Brown commented on the post, "What a sweet, sweet boy!!! Motherhood looks good on you, Momma!"

Moore shared another snap to her Instagram Story of herself, Gus, and husband Taylor Goldsmith, captioning the post, "When Dad and Gus came to visit on the last few days of Season 5." The fifth season of This Is Us just wrapped up in late May.

Moore previously shared with People that Gus has been going to set with her since he was just a month old, and has posted photos of herself breastfeeding on set while still in her Rebecca Pearson old-age makeup. ("Now I'm just feeding my child. I hope he's not gonna need therapy for this later," Moore joked in the caption of one such post.)

On Mother's Day, Moore shared a sweet post dedicated to her son. She wrote, "I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood. It's the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey.

"The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate-one I never knew possible."