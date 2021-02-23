He's Here! See the First Photo of Mandy Moore's Adorable Baby Boy

Mandy Moore's baby boy has arrived, and the actress is overjoyed. Moore took to Instagram today to announce the arrival of her very first bundle of joy, and we're already just as in love as she is.

Alongside a photo of the little guy all bundled up in a comfy onesie, Moore wrote, "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

What's even cuter? She and husband Taylor Goldsmith are calling him Gus. Gus!

Throughout her pregnancy, Moore has been very open with the ups and downs of having a baby. After revealing her pregnancy in September, Moore candidly shared the struggles she was going through, including intense sickness and increased fatigue. The actress even had to change her birth plan earlier this month after she found out her platelets dropped, but it looks like even with the change, things went smoothly.

While we don't know *exactly* when Gus was born—other than on his due date like a very timely little gentleman—we know that it's a big day worth commemorating. And that's exactly what we'll do!