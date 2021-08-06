Mandy Moore Celebrated "Beautiful, Messy" Breastfeeding With Gorgeous Pictures of Baby Gus

"I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me."

Like so many other moms out there, Mandy Moore is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week with a gorgeous picture of her son on Instagram. The new mama took to social media on August 5th to share two beautiful photos breastfeeding her son, Gus, with some super honest words about her breastfeeding journey.

Alongside the black-and-white snaps, Moore wrote, "Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I'm at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever."

Moore continued by saying she's grateful that her body has given her the ability to feed her child, adding a thank-you to the "tremendous support" she's been given.

"I'm grateful to my body and the tremendous support I've had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy."

Moore gave birth to her first son, August, aka Gus, in February this year and has continued to share glimpses of her babe with her fans on Instagram. This little guy has also already gotten to meet Moore's This Is Us co-stars, making for the sweetest family moment.

Over the course of her pregnancy and the time since she gave birth, Moore has been candid about her struggles. She had a tough time with her pregnancy, sharing that she got so sick that she could barely function. She said on The Jess Cagle Show late last year, "I don't know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long. I couldn't eat, I lost a bunch of weight."