Madonna Shared a Video of Her Son Modeling a Dress, and His Walk Is Flawless

Someone call a modeling agency because Madonna's son, David Banda, is a rising star. The Queen of Pop showed off her 15-year-old son's runway skills on Instagram as he sauntered around the house in a Mae Couture silk dress to the tune of SNAP!'s "The Power."

"Confidence is everything"—which David surely has—the singer-songwriter captioned the May 30th video.

The video followed David strutting throughout their grand home, down hallways, in and out of bedrooms, and around the kitchen, all while dressed in head-to-toe couture. The white, floor length dress is a formfitting number with a sharp collar and a pattern of black painted letters.

But Madonna and David didn't only gift us with a jaw-dropping catwalk performance; they gave us a whole mini fashion show. Madonna spliced in still images of David in sleek, rectangular sunglasses posed outside giving the camera his best "I'm here to slay" face. "I low-key like wearing—like, it's so freeing, you know what I mean?" he expressed at the end of the video.

Though Madonna has had her share of controversial moments over the years—including with her own fashion—this is one moment we can get behind. David is clearly having a blast modeling this look, and we love to see parents encouraging their children to be whoever they want to be and wear clothes that make them happy.

We think David killed it and so did a few of his mom's celebrity friends like Kelly Ripa and Debi Mazar, who cheered him on in the comment section. Our fingers (and toes) are crossed we'll get more David fashion shows soon…maybe a video of him modeling some of his mom's most iconic costumes??