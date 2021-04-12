Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Named Their Baby Boy in Honor of Culkin's Late Sister

It's good news for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. The low-key couple confirmed to Esquire today that they welcomed their first child together on April 5th, a son named Dakota. He was born at 1:10 p.m. in Los Angeles, and he and Song are both healthy. In their statement to the magazine, Culkin and Song collectively said, "We're overjoyed."

Dakota Song Culkin got his name from Culkin's late sister Dakota, who was tragically killed in 2008 at age 29. Her legacy now lives on through her brother's baby boy.

Song and Culkin met a few years ago, reportedly while working on the movie Changeland. Though they mostly keep a low profile, every so often one or the other might pop up on their partner's Instagram, like when the two of them wore matching PJs that Song highlighted for Culkin's 40th birthday last year. Culkin, on the other hand, hasn't posted anything on Instagram yet in 2021—between filming American Horror Story and getting ready for new baby, we imagine he's been just a *bit* busy.

Song chimed in on Culkin's Esquire feature last year, gushing to the outlet, "You can't be around him and not be happy." Culkin also spoke lovingly of his partner during the profile, saying that when the two started dating, he almost worried that it was too good, because he was just so happy. He openly shared, "I was waiting for the other shoe to drop," before realizing the relationship just fit.