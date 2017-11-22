Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm whether or not she’s actually pregnant, though with the amount of sources-say reporting and her affinity for baggy clothes, all signs point to “she’s pregnant.” The young reality star simply wants to be out of the public eye during this time. A source tells People that Kylie will announce her pregnancy after she’s given birth. Meaning Kylie won’t address anything other than “the baby’s here!”

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source told People. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”

As for all the pregnancy trolling the Kardashians seem to be doing lately, the source basically confirms that yes, Kylie has been actively “teasing” us.

“Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to,” People‘s source added.

However, this IS according to a source, so take it with a grain of salt. But because the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has been silent on the pregnancy rumors, “sources say” is the only viable reporting it seems we’re going to get.

We think it’s absolutely fair that someone who previously broadcasted every aspect of her life had a change of heart once she learned she was pregnant.

Kylie Jenner snapchat Image zoom Credit: Kylie Jenner Snapchat

The source also revealed that Kylie’s recent baby shower was thrown together just five days before the party, which is odd for a family who traditionally goes all out for holidays and occasions. We wonder if Kylie wanted to opt out of the tradition altogether?

kylie-blue.jpg Image zoom Credit: Kylie Jenner Snapchat