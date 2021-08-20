Congrats! Kylie Jenner Is Expecting Her Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is expecting another baby! The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and partner Travis Scott have another baby on the way who will join their little family that already includes 3-year-old Stormi.

Page Six broke the news on August 20th that Jenner was pregnant after reporting that multiple sources confirmed the report. TMZ, People, and Us Weekly went on to confirm with their own sources that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is indeed expecting a baby. A source told Us Weekly, "She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant. She has always wanted another kid close to [her 3-year-old daughter] Stormi's age."

Neither Jenner nor Scott has said anything thus far about this pregnancy, but considering how Jenner's pregnancy with Stormi went, no one is surprised by this fact. Jenner famously gave birth in 2018 after keeping her entire pregnancy under wraps. Though some fans put the pieces together and guessed she might be with child, it wasn't confirmed until the baby was born.

This time around, fans started to suspect again that Jenner might be pregnant after noticing she was taking on some of the same habits as she did with Stormi. Fans spotted instances where her Instagram posts were clearly not recent, despite being posted in "real time."