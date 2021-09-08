Kylie Jenner Confirmed Her Pregnancy With the *Most* Precious Instagram Video

It's official! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, the reality star confirmed on September 7th. Similar to her pregnancy with Stormi Webster, Jenner has been documenting the whole experience on video from the very beginning, starting with her first at-home pregnancy test. The only difference this time is that she's sharing her pregnancy with the world prior to welcoming her child, which we are oh so grateful for!

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old made the exciting baby news announcement via Instagram with a video featuring an inside look into her first few months of pregnancy with baby number two. Even though the clip was only 90 seconds long (TBH, we could have watched a full 90-minute video of this), we still got to see Jenner share the sweet news with Scott. And with a little help from Stormi, Jenner surprised her mom, Kris Jenner. The video also shows short clips from Jenner's intimate home birthday party, family trips to see her doctor, and a pregnancy photo shoot.

Jenner tagged Scott in the caption along with a white heart and pregnant woman emoji. See her full baby announcement below.

Love and happiness have come pouring in for the expecting couple since making their big announcement. Big sister Kendall Jenner wrote, "I can't handle it" with a slew of love-themed emojis underneath the video, while fellow big sis Kim Kardashian commented, "Crying!!!!"

The Hadid sisters sent their well wishes, too. Gigi, who welcomed her first child last year, wrote, "My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations," and Bella commented, "I cant...so beautiful. Bawling !!! best mama. So happy for u."