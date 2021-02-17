Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Just Welcomed Their Baby Boy

The Game of Thrones family just grew a wee bit bigger. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, both alums of the HBO fantasy series, welcomed a baby boy into their House, and Harington's representative confirmed to E! News that the new parents are "very, very happy!"

Leslie announced their pregnancy in a September 2020 photoshoot and cover interview for the U.K.'s MAKE Magazine. She told the publication that she and Harington plan to raise their child in the countryside of East Anglia. The pair, married at Leslie's childhood 12th-century Scottish castle in 2018, bought a Tudor manor house to give their son a similar countryside upbringing.

"It's incredibly old," Leslie told MAKE of the manor house. "We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams."

Now her very own family will be added to that list.

Harington and Leslie were first linked romantically back in 2012 when they were first costars on Thrones—Harington, of course, played the Northern bastard Jon Snow and Leslie his romantic interest, a wildling named Ygritte. They split for a bit, but then found each other again in 2016 and made things official two years later.

The parents' costar Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, sister to Jon Snow, also just welcomed her first child with husband Joe Jonas in July. They had a girl whom they reportedly named Willa. Though we don't know what Harington and Leslie are calling their new son, something tells us it will have a Thrones-inspired twang to it, as Willa certainly does.