Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant With Her Second Child, and Her Reveal Is Unbelievably Glam

Congratulations are in order for Kirsten Dunst! The actress revealed on the cover of W magazine's Director's Issue today that she's pregnant with her second child. If there was ever a more glamorous way to do a baby bump reveal, we haven't seen it! She looks stunning!

Dunst, who is currently mom to almost-3-year-old Ennis with partner Jesse Plemons, worked with close friend Sofia Coppola on the W photoshoot to show off her growing belly in the most beautiful way. The magazine tapped Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy for Dunst's dreamy bespoke look for the cover, and the actress also wore Valentino and Armani Prive for her other photos.

This shoot is a bit of a full-circle moment for Dunst—she revealed her first pregnancy in a Rodarte lookbook back in 2018 in a dress with a similar silhouette to the one she wears in W. And according to the magazine, Dunst's own mother was the one who reminded her that the style would beautifully flatter her bump.

Dunst and Plemons have largely kept their lives very private, rarely speaking about each other or showing off their little boy. He did make his grand debut at his mama's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2019 but has otherwise stayed tucked away with his parents. The couple met in 2016 and largely took their relationship slow—and kept it private. Though they've openly supported each other on red carpets and at events, they mostly keep to themselves, which is something we can absolutely respect.