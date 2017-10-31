Did Khloé Kardashian’s Halloween costume Snapchats just confirm her pregnancy?

The Kardashian-Jenner pregnancies are mystifying af. Word on the street is that both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are pregnant. However, neither women have confirmed or denied this probably-true rumor. That being said, both ladies continue to troll us, THE FANS, with their are-they-aren’t-they pregnancies. Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson dressed up as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones for Halloween this year, and the caption Kardashian wrote on one of the Snapchats has us totally confused.

Did she just admit she’s pregnant?

Here is the happy couple in their matching GoT garb.

And here is the curious Snap in question. She captioned a video of her boyfriend with “That’s daddy.”

Is he “daddy” like, “father of my children-daddy” or “daddy” like “zaddy-daddy,” you know?

Fans also speculate that she was sending us a message by dressing as the mother of dragons, but who knows anymore.

Last week, Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner teamed up for a video to promote their lip kit collab, and in the video they both talked about their “babies.”

When Kardashian talked about their lip kits, she said, “we created them. It’s our baby together, we have eight!” To which Jenner responded, “We have so many babies, who knew?”