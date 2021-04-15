Kelly Rowland and Baby Noah Shared a Cute Matchy Moment in This Sweet Instagram Video

Kelly Rowland hasn't shared too many photos of her new baby boy on social media yet, but this post just totally made up for it. In a new video she shared with her followers on Instagram on April 14th, Rowland is singing to baby Noah as they're wearing matching outfits, and it might be the most adorable thing you'll see all day.

In the video, Rowland is singing "A Bushel and a Peck" to 2-month-old Noah as they're both wearing gray—for Rowland, it's a t-shirt, but Noah's onesie happens to be almost exactly the same color.

"My apologies," Kelly wrote in her caption. "I've been a bit MIA on Social Media, But This is the little cocoon I've been in with Noah! I hope this makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside."

There's no denying that Noah is one lucky baby to have a mom singing him lullabies who happens to be a Grammy-winning musician...but seeing the way he looks at her, it's easy to tell that he loves her just for being his mom.

Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed Noah into the family on January 21st.

The former Destiny's Child singer announced the news with a sweet Instagram post featuring Noah with his big brother, 6-year-old Titan Jewell, writing, "On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us!"

Since then, we haven't seen much of baby Noah, who will turn 3 months old next week, but it seems like it's probably because Rowland has been too busy snuggling and singing to him, just as she should be.