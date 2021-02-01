Kelly Rowland Gave Birth to Her Second Son, and His Birthday Is Extra Special

Congratulations are officially in order for Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, because the couple just announced the exciting news that they welcomed their second son, a boy they named Noah Jon, with Rowland sharing the sweetest shot of her new addition with his older brother, Titan, on Instagram.

Rowland shared the stunning photo of her two little ones on Sunday, January 31st, revealing in her caption that she gave birth on January 21st. "On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us!" she wrote, adding "We are truly grateful," with red heart emojis galore. She shared his exact time of birth (8:13pm) as well as his birth stats (he weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long) — and of course, we are so happy for the proud mama of two and her family as they welcome their new baby boy into the world.

The Destiny's Child alum announced she was pregnant with her second baby last October, getting candid in the November issue of Women's Health about her pregnancy and how she hadn't expected to conceive so quickly in her late 30s. "We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland shared.

It seems she was hesitant to share the news of her pregnancy amidst the many global crises but wanted to remind others who might be going through similar experiences that "life is important," adding, "being able to have a child…I'm knocking at 40's door in February," she said of her milestone birthday coming up this month.