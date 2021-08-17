'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kelly McCreary Wore a Cheeky Necklace to Announce Her Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Kelly McCreary and her husband, Pete Chatmon! The Grey's Anatomy star and her director husband announced the exciting news on August 16th with a joyful Instagram post. In a partnership with ClearBlue, McCreary wrote in her photo captions, "When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!"

But perhaps our favorite part of her announcement is the "Hot Mama" necklace she wore in the second photo of her Instagram announcement. How cute is that?!

In a conversation with People, McCreary revealed that she was pleasantly surprised when she found out she was pregnant, as she and Chatmon hadn't actually been expecting it. "I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. ... I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked."

Grey's co-star Ellen Pompeo fielded a fan question on Twitter on August 17th about McCreary's pregnancy, also, and she had the sweetest thing to say. When the fan asked how excited she was for her co-star, Pompeo replied, "That is going to be one smart and gorgeous little baby." Aww!

McCreary also used her platform to spread awareness about a cause she cares about: Black maternal and infant health. "As part of this exciting moment, I wanted to help raise awareness for Clearblue partner @marchofdimes and their amazing efforts to raise awareness for Black maternal and infant health. This year, they launched an implicit bias training for more than 15,000 health care providers with the goal of uncovering institutionalized racism in the health care system and training health care workers not to perpetuate the cycles of discrimination to achieve equity for all moms and babies."

The couple met on the set of Grey's Anatomy—where McCreary plays Dr. Maggie Pierce—and wed in 2019. According to her, Chatmon was more ready to have a child than she initially was, telling People that it "took some persuading" for her to be on board. But now that parenthood is on the horizon, both of them are excited for what's to come. "Because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we'll make it work."