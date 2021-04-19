Katie Holmes Celebrated Suri’s 15th Birthday With a Collection of Rare Throwback Photos

Wow, where does the time go? Suri Cruise is 15. Can you believe it? We can't either, and neither can her mama, Katie Holmes. The Dawson's Creek actress took to Instagram on April 19th to celebrate her daughter's birthday (which was yesterday) with a sweet message and a collection of photos.

"Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!" Holmes wrote, adding, "I can't believe you are already 15!" Along with the sweet caption, she shared a collage of black-and-white photos with her daughter though the years.

Suri is the daughter of Holmes and actor Tom Cruise. Suri's A-list celebrity parents were married from 2006 to 2012. She also has two much-older half-siblings, Isabella and Connor Cruise, which Tom had with his second wife, Nicole Kidman. The two were married from 1990 to 2001.

Holmes is protective and private when it comes to discussing her daughter, however, in an August 2020 interview with Australia's The Daily Telegraph (via Harper's Bazaar), Holmes gave a glimmer into her life with her daughter and what life was like during lockdown.

"I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson," Holmes said. "Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together."