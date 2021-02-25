Katharine McPhee Just Welcomed Her First Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster just welcomed a baby boy into 2021. Days after posting her final pregnancy shot on Instagram, McPhee gave birth to her first son on February 24th. This is Foster's sixth child, but his first son. He shares daughters Sara, Erin, and Jordan, with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer, and has two daughters, Allison and Amy, from previous relationships.

A source told People, "Katharine McPhee and David Foster [married in 2019] have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

No name for baby has been given yet, but McPhee already knows exactly how she'll parent her son. "There are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl," she told Women on Top Podcast hosts Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok. "But it's kind of refreshing because I feel like I don't need to think about those societal 'this is the way you look.' I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."

McPhee and Foster met in 2006 when she was a contestant on American Idol and Foster played mentor. However, it wasn't until 2017 that the pair sparked dating rumors. Though they didn't confirm their relationship themselves, Foster's daughter Erin posted a video of her father and McPhee to her Instagram Story with the caption, "excited about my new step mom."

Sure enough, the pair got engaged in 2018 and married the next year. Due to their 34-year age gap, McPhee and Foster have received some flack from fans on social media. But they haven't let it get to them.