Katharine McPhee Finally Revealed the Unique Family Name She Gave Her Son
"It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family."
New mom Katharine McPhee Foster virtually stopped by Today with Hoda & Jenna to check in after giving birth to a son with husband David Foster in late February. And yes, people, we have a name.
"Okay, well, his name, we haven't said anything," McPhee said when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked what the couple landed on. "My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster."
McPhee said that she and Foster hadn't chosen a name before their son arrived. "We picked Rennie because I'd actually been in labor for a while. We didn't have a name picked out," she said. So while in labor, Foster was texting his family for suggestions.
"We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name," McPhee continued. "It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That's a good name. It's a strong name.'"
Rennie David, who was born on February 24th, is McPhee's first child, and Foster's first son. He has five daughters from previous relationships. "Oh my gosh. It's the sweetest," McPhee said of motherhood. "It's just the best. I mean, I'm in heaven. It's really been amazing."
Foster and McPhee married in 2018 and took their time introducing a little one into the family. And with a strong Foster name and a bunch of sisters looking out for him, we have a feeling Rennie David Foster has been set up for success.