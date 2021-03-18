Katharine McPhee Finally Revealed the Unique Family Name She Gave Her Son

"It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family."

"Okay, well, his name, we haven't said anything," McPhee said when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked what the couple landed on. "My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster."

McPhee said that she and Foster hadn't chosen a name before their son arrived. "We picked Rennie because I'd actually been in labor for a while. We didn't have a name picked out," she said. So while in labor, Foster was texting his family for suggestions.

"We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name," McPhee continued. "It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That's a good name. It's a strong name.'"

Rennie David, who was born on February 24th, is McPhee's first child, and Foster's first son. He has five daughters from previous relationships. "Oh my gosh. It's the sweetest," McPhee said of motherhood. "It's just the best. I mean, I'm in heaven. It's really been amazing."