Kate Middleton’s Struggling With Homeschooling Her Kids During the Pandemic Too

She may be a royal, but she still finds being a parent during lockdown "exhausting."

Not even a duchess is exempt from homeschooling her children during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. When Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was asked to describe how homeschooling her two school-aged kids, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, is going, she used one word—"exhausting."

In a January 27th Zoom call, Middleton, who is also mom to Prince Louis, 2, commiserated with fellow parents with children at Roe Green Junior School in London about needing to teach kids reading, writing, and arithmetic when they feel less than qualified to do so. In fact, on a scale from 1 to 10, Middleton ranked herself as "obviously right at the bottom!" regarding her math skills.

"As parents, we have day-to-day elements of being a parent," Middleton said during the call, "but, I suppose, during lockdown we've had to take on additional roles that others in our community and lives would have helped us with." She said that on top of playing teacher, "I have become a hairdresser in lockdown—much to my children's horror!"

Luckily, Middleton and her fellow parents agreed that their spouses and other family members have been huge supporters during this year-long process.

"I know how challenging it is juggling work, home life, school life, and everything else that you as parents are doing, so really well done," Middleton said. "Make sure everyone looks after themselves—it's very hard to prioritize but it's definitely needed now more than ever. It's important for our children that we look after ourselves too."

You can watch the full Zoom conversation here: