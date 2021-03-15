Karlie Kloss Is Officially a Mom! See the First Photo of Her Sweet Baby

Karlie Kloss has entered the mom group chat! The 28-year-old supermodel and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are officially parents and their sweet baby couldn't be more adorable. The proud papa announced the joyful news in his latest Instagram post featuring his newborn swaddled in a blue and pink striped new baby hospital blanket. On Sunday, March 14th, he wrote, "Welcome to the world 🌎"

Mom and dad haven't announced the name, but their little nugget has already stolen our hearts with their full head of hair and little baby fist. Kloss' pregnancy was first confirmed back in October, according to Us Weekly, but the supermodel has since stayed very private about her pregnancy, only sharing the occasional baby bump photo on social media. (And when we say occasional, we truly mean occasional.)

The couple married in October 2018, so you could say their second wedding anniversary present was very sweet.

One of Kloss' only pictures of her growing belly, actually, was one from November last year. She shared a stunning photo of herself in a flowing yellow dress—effectively giving us zero clues as to whether she might be having a boy or a girl—standing among palm trees. The mom-to-be appeared full of zen about welcoming a baby in just a few short months.