Karlie Kloss Shared a *Very* Relatable Photo While Breast Pumping in a Car

New mom Karlie Kloss is now fully educated in the art of finding tops that can be easily shifted for pumping purposes. She wore such a top to a recent event over the weekend and even shared proof of just how great the strapless number is for pumping.

"A whimsical evening with @VeuveClicquotUSA and the New York Botanical Garden," Kloss captioned the series of pics posted to her Instagram on June 4th.

She showed off the slick black-and-white fit she wore to the Veuve Clicquot Champagne event, as well as the black T-shirt she used to shield herself while pumping breastmilk in the backseat of a car at some point during the evening.

As fellow new mom Jen Rubio commented, "Great pumping top mama." She and so many other moms know that quick access is key.

Kloss welcomed her first child with her husband Joshua Kushner on March 11th. Since then, Kloss has shared a few snippets from mom life with her Instagram followers (while keeping her son Levi's face private).

One such snap was another pumping picture, which she shared in her first Mother's Day Instagram collage. This time it looks like she took refuge in a public bathroom to get her pumping done.

Fast forward a mere month, and she's doing the dang thing in the back seat of a car—a prime example of the evolution of motherhood.

Now that Kloss has begun going out again since giving birth, we can only expect that we'll be getting more #MomLife pics proving that moms gotta do what moms gotta do, no matter when or where they are.