Jessica Biel Said She Never Meant to Have a "Secret" Baby

Listen. Jessica Biel didn't mean to have a secret COVID baby. It just kind of happened. As is true for most families who welcomed surprise kiddos into their family during the pandemic, Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake found themselves in a one-thing-led-to-another scenario and ended up becoming new parents again mid-COVID and just didn't feel the need to post about it on social media. Bigger fish were being fried at the time!

"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," Biel told Dax Shepard on Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on June 14th. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

Biel and Timberlake welcomed son Phineas, now 11 months old, in July 2020. And for a a hot second, Biel wasn't sure if Timberlake would even be allowed in the hospital during Phineas' birth.

"The hospital restrictions had just changed. And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation," she said. "But yes, [Justin] was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."

She and Timberlake are also parents to their 6-year-old son Silas, and Biel said that getting used to having two kids in the house has been quite the adjustment. "Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand,'" she continued. "And that's exactly what it feels like."

"The balance of everything is very different and super hard," she said. "I mean, it's amazing. It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."