Jenny Slate Gave Birth to a Baby Girl With the Cutest Name

Jenny Slate and fiancé Ben Shattuck are going by new names: Mom and Dad. Slate gave birth to her first child, a daughter, and her name is so darn sweet. Please, welcome to the stage, Ida Lupine.

Now, if you're thinking to yourself, didn't she *just* announce that she is pregnant? Well, yes. But Slate told Entertainment Tonight she "did that funny thing" where she announced her pregnancy "basically like four days away" from her due date. Classic, Jenny Slate.

"Yeah, I'm not pregnant anymore," she told ET. "The baby came out!"

She said that she and Shattuck chose the name Ida because they both "loved the name" and Lupine is a favorite flower of the couple's. And as the peaceful, cottagecore-esque name suggests, Ida is reportedly "a sweet, happy baby" and "a good sleeper," according to her mom.

Slate told Jimmy Kimmel during a February 3rd virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and Shattuck almost went with a very different name for little Ida after doing some research into her European heritage.

"We were looking at some Eastern European names and we didn't go with this" Jenny told Kimmel, "but one name that we were both obsessed with was spelled b-a-g-r-a-t. And while I was pregnant we just kept calling her Bagrat, which I'm sure is not, what, how to pronounce that."

No offense to the Bagrats out there (which Slate noted, is most likely actually pronounced more beautifully than what she was saying), but Ida dodged a bullet.

"I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me," Slate told ET. "I feel really lucky and happy...Being a mother is such a joy. It's so cliché but I love it."