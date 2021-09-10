Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Welcomed Her Third Baby!

And the name she chose fits perfectly with his two siblings.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, welcomed their third child—a son named Aiden James. She shared the news on Instagram on September 9th with a photo of her bedecked nine-month baby bump that was adorned with temporary tattoos that read "Almost Cooked" and "It's a Boy."

"Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital," Hewitt wrote in the caption of her post. "My belly was a big hit."

She then included a quote, "'It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.' It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

Hewitt and Hallisay, who were married in 2013, also share 7-year-old Autumn James and 6-year-old Atticus James. (The pair clearly have an A-name theme going).

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," Hewitt told People back in May after she announced her pregnancy on Instragram. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models."

She continued, "This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

Hewitt said that Autumn and Atticus were both asking her and Hallisay for a little sibling, and though she said they weren't "closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about."

But, sure enough, she said, she took a pregnancy test soon after she and her son saw a Clearblue pregnancy test commercial and he told her to try one out, and yup, she was expecting baby number three.