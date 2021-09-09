Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Are Expecting Their First Child

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child together. The actress' rep confirmed the exciting news in a statement to People on September 8th. Lawrence hasn't yet publicly spoken about her pregnancy, and her due date remains a mystery (although we'll certainly be on baby bump watch).

Lawrence and Maroney tied the knot in October 2019 and they've done their best to keep their relationship and personal lives under wraps ever since. The wedding was held at a lavish mansion in stunning Newport, Rhode Island, with a star-studded guest list that included Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Adele, and Amy Schumer.

Several months before the wedding bells rang, Lawrence spoke about her now-husband during an interview on the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, describing Maroney as "the greatest person I've ever met."

"It's just—this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's—you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," Lawrence continued, adding that, "[Maroney's] my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever… and fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing."