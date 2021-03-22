Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Just Welcomed Her First Baby Via Surrogate

"We are so in love with this little man," she continued. "To keep our quiet peaceful love bubble at home (aka NO barking at the door) we're asking in lieu of gifts please please visit our donation link (in my bio) in River's name. We truly don't need a thing (our parents have been waiting for this day for so long they bought it all) Help us and @baby2baby provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves."