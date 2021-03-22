Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Just Welcomed Her First Baby Via Surrogate
"We are so in love with this little man."
Congratulations to Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal, who welcomed their first child on March 5th via surrogate. On Sunday, the celebrity hairstylist announced the birth of her newborn on Instagram.
"Never say never!" Atkin wrote in her Instagram post. "River Julién Rosenthal 7.10lbs born 3/5/21."
"We are so in love with this little man," she continued. "To keep our quiet peaceful love bubble at home (aka NO barking at the door) we're asking in lieu of gifts please please visit our donation link (in my bio) in River's name. We truly don't need a thing (our parents have been waiting for this day for so long they bought it all) Help us and @baby2baby provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves."
Atkin, who is also the creator of the brands Mane Addicts and OUAI, concluded her announcement by sharing that she and Rosenthal—who is a photographer for high-end fashion magazines like Vogue—are "editing our Surrogate Journey video in btwn feedings."
Since Atkin often works her hair magic with the Kardashian-Jenner family, the couple received many well wishes from them and others in the comment section.
"Congratulations my boo bear!! I love you!! I love River!! I'm so happy for you!!" Khloé Kardashian wrote. Lily Collins commented, "Omggg I couldn't be happier for you. Congrats to you both!!"
"Finally!" Jesse Tyler added.
Cassie, John Legend, Katy Perry, Channing Tatum, and more celebrity friends also left kind comments and congratulations under her photo. Looks like Atkin and Rosenthal will have plenty of celebrity babysitters to choose from!
Congrats to the Atkin-Rosenthal family!