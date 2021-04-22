Irina Shayk Shared a Rare Picture of Daughter Lea, Taken by “Daddy” Bradley Cooper

During their four-year-long relationship, which ended in 2019, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk made an effort to keep their private life, well, private, and that includes everything having to do with their daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. However, for the first time ever, Shayk and Cooper gave their fans and followers a brief glimpse at 4-year-old Lea—though it will still be some time before we can figure out if she looks more like mom or dad.

"My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry," Shayk captioned the April 21st image, giving photo credit to "daddy" (aka Cooper).

Like we said, you can't see much of Lea, but it's clear that she's a typical 4-year-old, tugging on her mother's hand, begging her for the nth time that day to play with her. It even looks like Lea is riding around on the quintessential toddler trike.

The model and the A Star Is Born actor called it quits in 2019 shortly after untrue rumors swirled that Cooper and his costar Lady Gaga brought their onscreen romance into real life. This was all an act, Gaga claimed, and there appears to be no hard feelings between Cooper and Shayk.

In March, Shayk told Elle that Cooper is "the most amazing dad" to Lea and that coparenting with him has been easy. "I never understood the term co-parenting," Shayk said. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."