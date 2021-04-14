Hunter McGrady Called Out the Lack of Representation for Curvy Pregnant Women

Hunter McGrady is using her platform to speak out on the lack of representation surrounding plus-size pregnant women and feeling like she "doesn't exist," or, moreover, how the world views women who look like her as an "anomaly." The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and All Worthy clothing designer and founder has been a ray of sunshine for women everywhere, but especially the curvy community. Now, she's taking to her Instagram to address a major problem in our society: the absence of curvy pregnant women in media and hospital literature.

"Plus size and pregnant. Being plus size the representation already falls incredibly short, but being plus size AND pregnant? Forget it," she began her caption on a Monday, April 12th, post. The expecting mama posed in front of a mirror, showing her growing baby bump.

"When I embarked on this journey I was excitedly googling pregnancy, plus size pregnancy, bump pictures, updates, all the things! However, I never saw myself represented, I knew going into this my belly wasn't going to be this perfect little round thing that just bops out, I knew I wouldn't have options for maternity wear, i knew my body would change in different ways than i have seen my whole life, and yet I don't know if I was prepared for how much the plus size pregnancy representation lacks," McGrady penned.

McGrady went on to list the lack of representation and opportunities curvy pregnant women face in the industry and, in turn, how it affects consumers like her who don't see their bodies or lives being showcased on mainstream media, let alone in their doctor's office.

"There aren't any plus size pregnant women on magazine covers, advertisements, television, or even the brochures at the OBGYN office. It's almost as if we don't exist, like we're an anomaly," she wrote.

McGrady is making more than a fair argument. If we're going to fight for equal representation, that means representing all ages, all skin tones, and all bodies. Society's standards shouldn't be dictating what's "normal" or "average" because every body is different and normal is so over.

The body-positive model wrapped up her powerful voice of action promising her fans and followers that 1) they're "not a 'one off,'" 2) they're not wrong or bad for "being plus size and pregnant," and 3) plus size bodies are more than "equipped for this."