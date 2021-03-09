Hunter McGrady’s Pregnancy Announcement Is Beyond Gorgeous

"Of all the things I've done or created, you are by far the greatest."

Hunter McGrady is pregnant with her first baby! The body-positive model shared a collection of stunning baby bump pictures with People to announce the good news while also sharing one of them on her own Instagram page on Monday. Listen, it's obvious that a model's pictures would be gorgeous, but McGrady is quite simply glowing!

McGrady, who is married to Brian Keys, told People, "We are so excited and thrilled to welcome this little baby into the world. After a tumultuous 2020 this feels like the rainbow at the end of the storm."

In her Instagram, which was shot by Jessica Elbar, McGrady wrote, "Of all the things I've done or created, you are by far the greatest," adding that the new addition is coming this summer.

McGrady and Keys have been married since 2019, and she is already stepmom to his daughter. The two met in 2016 after he followed her on Snapchat, according to People, and if that's not the most 2016 way of meeting someone, we truly don't know what is. The two had a whirlwind courtship before he proposed in 2017.