Hunter McGrady Announced the Arrival of Her Baby Boy With the Sweetest Picture

Hunter McGrady is officially a mama! The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared on her Instagram Stories yesterday, June 27th, that she had given birth to a sweet baby boy. "I've never known a love like this. I've been enjoying and in pure bliss. Can't wait to introduce you guys to this sweet boy," she captioned an IG Story photo of her newborn swaddled in a baby blanket, clutching onto McGrady's finger.

This is McGrady and husband Brian Keys' first child together, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public. It appears mom and baby are healthy and doing A-okay!

Hunter McGrady Instagram Story

McGrady's pregnancy had a few lows and hurdles, the most devastating being the loss of her younger brother in May of this year. The month prior, both McGrady and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 after McGrady modeled in an outdoor photo shoot.

"When I was seven months pregnant, which no one knows, I had COVID," she told her older sister, Michaela McGrady, via their podcast Model Citizen. "I had to do a shoot. I was outside shooting, and the only time I had my mask off was when I was shooting. It was only a four-person set and they were far away, and I caught COVID and I gave it to my husband."

Thankfully, she shared, they didn't have serious, life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms, though they both suffered from loss of smell. It was so bad that neither of them noticed the growing grody odor of an ongoing plumbing leak! Post-COVID, the model then found out she was being diagnosed with preeclampsia, meaning she may have to be induced early for the sake of her and the baby's health.