Hilary Duff Gave Her Baby Girl a Name That Has Us Dreaming of Sunny Weather

Hilary Duff is a mama times three! The Younger actress welcomed her second baby girl on March 24th, and her three-part name is as sweet as sugarcane. "Mae James Blair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff wrote on Instagram, after sharing a beautiful black-and-white family portrait of her and baby Mae surrounded by husband and dad Matthew Koma and their kids. This is the couple's second child together—they welcomed Banks Violet in October 2018—and Duff is also mom to Luca Cruz, her 9-year-old son, whom she shares with former husband Mike Comrie.

The mom of three has wasted no time sharing sweet mommy-and-me moments with Mae Mae. (She already has the cutest nickname on the planet!!) Her Instagram Story has been filled with sentimental photos and selfies capturing early-morning and late-night snuggles, and Banks and Luca each getting some one-on-one time with their lil sis. Duff also storied a snapshot with Koma, who is sporting a black hat with "GIRL" written in big block letters across the front. "#GIRLDAD," Duffed added.

In an exclusive interview with People, Duff opened up about what pregnancy was like the third time around. "There's a security in knowing what we need with having a newborn in the house since we kind of were just there with Banks. Both kids are super-excited about the new baby and that's a comfort I didn't have the first time around," she explained.

The Lizzie McGuire actress (RIP to the reboot) also gave a major shoutout to her "teammate" and husband Koma: "One of the greatest parts of this quarantine for me was having a solid teammate to take on half of the responsibilities because there has been so much added to my plate," she said. Duff, who appears to have had an at-home water birth, also took a second over the weekend to thank her "birthing dream team," on Instagram.