Surprise! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Just Welcomed Baby No. 6

The Baldwinitos have grown by one—again! The Baldwin family just welcomed a sister into the group: Hilaria's sixth child and Alec's seventh. Her name is Lucia, and she is the sweetest pea in the whole wide world.

Hilaria first announced Lucia's arrival yesterday, March 1st, with a picture of all six kiddos (Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 5 months) piled on top of mom. She captioned the photo, "7❤️📸Alec."

Then, earlier today, Hilaria gave her followers a close up of Lucia, writing, "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true." Baldwin reposted the photo and captioned it, "Blessed..."

Neither Hilaria nor Alec have disclosed how Lucia came into their family. But with Hilaria being open on social media about going through two miscarriages in 2019 before successfully getting pregnant with Eduardo, some speculate she and Alec may have linked up with a surrogate and decided to go through with the process despite eventually getting pregnant naturally. However, the notoriously long process of adoption could also explain baby number six.

Though, how Lucia came to be is really no one's business but the theirs, as Alec has been (somewhat harshly) reminding critics in the comments.

Hilaria's Instagram comments were switched off following the influx of hate regarding her Spanish heritage (or lack thereof, as some would claim) in late 2020. A Twitter pile-on began after details regarding Hilaria's upbringing in Massachusetts (she claimed she was primarily raised in Spain) were offloaded onto the site, which led to people calling her out for using a fake Spanish accent and attempting to claim a culture that is not hers.