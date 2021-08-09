Halsey Proudly Showed Off Their Stretch Marks From Baby Ender on Instagram

Halsey is nearly a month into motherhood and they already look like an absolute pro at the job. The singer took to Instagram to dump a few photos from Ender's first few weeks, including a pic of Halsey's healing stretch marks, proudly on display.

"Well….this is what it look like 🧸," Halsey captioned the photo dump. The first image is of a wall in Ender's nursery, which includes art from friends and family, and another snap shows a toadstool stool, smiley face rug, and plant with a pride flag sticking out of it.

They also included an adorable picture of Ender's wee elbow and another pic of Dad Alev Aydin holding the new baby.

But it's the fifth pic of Halsey's healing stretch marks that is really sticking with fans. "Wear those tiger stripes proud mama!! Love to see it," one person commented on Halsey's post. Another wrote, "THANK YOU FOR POSTING YOUR STRETCH MARKS!!!!!"

"I love love love that you posted ur cute little stretch marks," one fan wrote. "I'm 31 weeks pregnant and I keep getting paranoid I'll get them and having to remind myself it doesn't matter." Another added, "Finally a celebrity who shows imperfections after childbirth instead of a perfect toned body right after. You're such a badass!!"

It's true—Halsey is all about celebrating what their body can do rather than trying to make it look perfect. Last week, Halsey also shared a photo of themself breastfeeding for World Breastfeeding Week, captioning the shot "We arrived just in time!"