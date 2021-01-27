Surprise! Halsey Just Announced She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Are you surprised?! Because we are! Halsey is pregnant and expecting her first child with TV writer and producer Alev Aydin. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27th, revealing the shockingly exciting news in her first-ever pregnancy photoshoot, and the photos are stuuuunning!

"surprise" the 26-year-old singer captioned the baby bump photos with a few baby-themed emojis.

The "Without Me" singer posed in faded, ripped unbuttoned jeans sporting a crochet rainbow triangle top. The outdoor shoot featured a white and lavender silk backdrop. These breathtaking photos are everything, and Halsey, of course, looks beautiful no matter what she's wearing, including her shots sans the top, looking like an angel.

The happy news comes after Halsey revealed in 2018 she was diagnosed with endometriosis, prompting her to freeze her eggs.

"Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don't feel sexy, you don't feel proud, and you don't feel like there's much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important," she said on an episode of The Doctors.