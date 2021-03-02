Halsey Doesn’t Want Your Judgment—Her Pregnancy Was “100% Planned”

Mama-to-be Halsey has been candid over the years about her struggles to get pregnant and her previous miscarriage. In an Instagram Story yesterday, the singer, who announced her pregnancy in January, touched on the topic again. This time, though, it was to clap back at those talking about her road to motherhood.

"why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb," she wrote. "But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

While we're not sure the exact motivation for her post, we can only imagine that people are coming at her and calling this an unplanned pregnancy or judging her for her previous struggles, which is just all-around not a good look.

Halsey shared with Rolling Stone in 2016 that she'd suffered a miscarriage right before a show the year prior—and still went on stage. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a fucking human being anymore,'" she said at the time, adding that all she wanted was to be a mom.

The singer has also struggled with endometriosis, something else she's candidly shared with the public. But after going through multiple treatments and surgeries, Halsey finally felt like maybe this health issue wouldn't hold her back from finally being able to conceive. And she was right. She and boyfriend Alev Aydin are expecting their first baby later this year, and we can only imagine how overjoyed they both are.