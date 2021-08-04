Halsey Shared a Beautiful Picture Breastfeeding Their New Baby, Ender

Halsey and their newborn, Ender Ridley Aydin, shared a sweet mommy-and-me moment in the park on August 3rd, posing whilst breastfeeding for a photo together in honor of World Breastfeeding Week. In the snapshot posted to Halsey's Instagram, the "Without Me" singer is looking away from the camera while rocking rosy-hued shades and a matching ball cap. Sitting cross legged under a tree, Halsey looks relaxed in a pink, palm tree-patterned top with one hand resting in their lap and the other supporting Ender mid-feed.

"#worldbreastfeedingweek we arrived just in time!" Halsey wrote underneath the beautiful photo. They added a white heart to the caption, too.

Little Ender is looking as cute as ever dressed in a baby white t-shirt and two-toned purple pants with doggies on them. It may be too soon to say, but judging from that photo, it looks like Ender may have inherited Halsey's gorgeous locks. The baby already has a full head of hair—they grow up so fast!

Halsey described Ender's arrival as "the most 'rare' and euphoric birth." Baby came into the world on July 14th, a delivery that was "powered by love," per Halsey, who welcomed their first child alongside partner Alev Aydin. Since becoming first-time parents, both Halsey and Aydin have shared a couple sweet photos of their little family trio.

Aydin uploaded a heartwarming black and white family portrait of the three of them, just moments after meeting Ender for the first time. He shared it with his Instagram followers, announcing he was officially a dad.