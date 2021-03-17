Halle Berry Shared a Rare Photo of Daughter Nahla to Celebrate Her 13th Birthday

Halle Berry's daughter Nahla was welcomed into her teenage years on Berry's Instagram on March 16th, with the actress sharing the most adorable—and rare—photo of the two of them together.

"No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo," the actress wrote.

Celebrity friends like Jhene Aiko, Taraji P. Henson, and Viola Davis sent their well wishes for Nahla under Berry's post. "We have the same birthday, I knew u were my mom. Happy birthday Nahla!!!" Aiko joked. She turned 33 yesterday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCESS!!!!" Taraji P. Henson wrote. "Jesus 13?!?!?!" Halle responded by saying, "gurl, you know how it flies," with a cute heart emoji.

The Catwoman star also shared some snapshots on her Instagram Stories of Nahla's birthday cake and captioned it, "I love you Nahla Boo. Here's to 13 beautiful years around the sun."

This rare photo of Nahla is a sweet surprise, considering Berry tends to keep her privacy surrounding her children. Nahla, whom she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry, and Maceo Martinez, son of Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez, aren't usually shown on Berry's social media at all.

Halle Berry Instagram Story with birthday cake Image zoom Credit: @halleberry, Instagram

In 2018, Berry shared a glimpse of Maceo's face on Instagram and shared her reason for privacy during an interview with Extra.