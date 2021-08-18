Grimes Shared a Rare Peek at Her Son in a TikTok Video From Vacation

Grimes tends to keep her son, X Æ A-Xii, off social media, which isn't uncommon for celebrity parents. In fact, you could probably argue that there are more Hollywood A-listers who'd prefer to shield their children from platforms like Instagram and TikTok, especially parents with younger children. Like many other new moms, Grimes finds herself among this bunch.

Since welcoming her first child with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in May 2020, the Canadian singer has shared snippets of Little X only a handful of times. But recently, fans caught a rare appearance of the 1-year-old in her TikTok promo for her new song "Shinigami Eyes." The August 17th video opens with X Æ A-Xii walking while clutching a cup with his back to the camera. He's only shown for a few seconds, but it's more than what fans are used to, and he's grown so much! He's walking!

"SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen !!!! Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy," she captioned the video.

After X Æ A-Xii's cameo, the TikTok included a mashup of photos and videos from her trip to Italy. The "Oblivion" singer included artwork and statues from museums and videos of her and a friend visiting various landmarks and tourist sites in Italy.