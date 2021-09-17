Grimes' Son Apparently Calls Her by Her First Name, and You Know What? That Tracks

Yes, Grimes is a mom. But she's definitely not Mom. In a video for Vogue called "Grimes Gets Ready for the Met Gala," Grimes revealed that her son with Elon Musk, X Æ A-XII, calls her by her first name—and no, it's not "Grimes." Her real name is actually Claire Boucher, FYI.

While getting ready for the Met Gala in a New York City hotel room, Grimes told Vogue that she has a hard time using the word "mother" to describe herself.

"I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, artistically," she said. "'Being a mother' feels weird to say. For some reason I don't identify with that word, which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama.'"

Grimes continued, "Maybe he can sense my distaste for the word mother, which I don't even know why I have a distaste for it...I can't identify with it really."

X's parents have largely kept him offline despite their massive platforms. In March, Musk, the Space X and Tesla CEO shared a few family photos on Twitter from Starbase, Texas, in which the Space X is building a deep-space rocket. And Grimes has shared a few snaps of X on her own social media accounts, including this sweet pic of X hanging out with mom—er, we mean Claire—in her element.